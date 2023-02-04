Tucked away in the suburb of Moncrieff, a small independent school has big ambitions to serve the growing community.
Taqwa School opened with just 33 students in a rented building in 2015.
Coming into its ninth year, the school has more than 200 students enrolled in kinder to year 6 with a waiting list for most year levels.
Principal Dr Mohammad Yamin said his biggest problem is having enough space for all of the families who want to enrol.
"We need at least 12 rooms for primary. We only have eight," he said.
"This year, we can somehow survive, but next year is going to be very difficult."
Dr Yamin has been principal of Taqwa School since June 2022 after he was approached by the school community to take on the role.
His background in higher education and he did his PhD in mathematics at the ANU in 1988.
He taught for about 12 years at University of Canberra and also taught in Saudi Arabia in management information systems.
"They wanted somebody to nurture this institution and take it to new heights. They probably saw in me the potential to do that," Dr Yamin said.
Taqwa means having a high level of learning, commitment and good conduct to please God.
The independent school welcomes students from more than 30 countries, including India, Pakistan, Singapore, Malaysia and Middle Eastern countries.
Students start the day with prayer from 8:30am and begin classes at 9:15am. They have Arabic classes as their language other than English.
"It is all Australian Curriculum but the topping is Islamic, like Catholic schools will do and Anglican schools will do," Dr Yamin said.
"Some schools will teach Japanese, some will teach German, we teach Arabic.
"By the way, this school is open for everybody anybody... This community is just like a Catholic school or Anglican school. This is an independent school."
The frames of the new year 7 and 8 classrooms are already installed on site. The classrooms are likely to be finished by the middle of this year with the first year 7 and 8 students to start next year.
Dr Yamin said the school will apply for building grants to construct the year 9 and 10 classrooms this year with a view to enrolling students for the 2025 school year.
A large part of the funding will come from community donations and fundraising.
"We are very thankful to have 50,000 square meters of land. So more of future development will come here and I am very keen to develop it very quickly."
The school oval is often used by the community to come together for prayer and other events. Taqwa School has an annual fete and an Eid celebration for the end of the Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.
Tolerance and harmony in a multicultural society is a big focus for the young school.
"Despite the fact that the student may belong to one particular religion, their culture is different.
"You bring the culture from India, from Vietnam, even from Malaysia, Indonesia, so different cultures are coming together. It can be a little bit of a challenge, but we do it very well."
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
