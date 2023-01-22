Often public servants are required to think about the financial efficiency of any given policy, a perspective strongly influenced by neoclassical economic ideas. Public policy these days attempts to be scientific and values free, - but is ironically driven by market ideology and mechanisms. We measure policies by GDP growth and productivity, and use this economic framework to draw boundaries between productive and unproductive activities. One participant noted it took a Productivity Commission review to argue that the NDIS would have a positive economic outcome before it was accepted, "when shouldn't we be implementing the NDIS because it is a genuinely good thing to do for people and society?". (This is something we think a lot about at Australia reMADE - just because it grows the economy or GDP doesn't mean it serves the public good!).