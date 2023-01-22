The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Millie Rooney | Public Sector Informant: getting the public service in the public good conversation

By Millie Rooney
January 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ideas can be weighed down by the tension between values and cost. Picture Shutterstock

I'm a born and bred Canberran. You'd think the soup of the public service would run in my veins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.