A woman went to hospital after she was allegedly assaulted and robbed by two youths in Belconnen on Wednesday.
Police are seeking witnesses to the alleged aggravated robbery which occurred about 5.40pm on January 18.
The woman was walking towards the University of Canberra and was followed for some distance by a young man and woman.
The pair assaulted her near the basketball courts at Lake Ginninderra College.
The woman's phone and purse were stolen and she required hospital treatment for her injuries.
Police say the alleged offenders are described as being of Caucasian appearance and were wearing all black clothing, black hoodies and black shoes.
They were last seen walking towards the playground at John Knight Memorial Park near Townsend Place, Belconnen.
Police believe there were other people nearby when the incident occurred and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who was in the general vicinity at the time.
Anyone with any information that can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Quote case number 7328320. Information can be provided anonymously.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
