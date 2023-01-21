The Canberra Times
Woman allegedly assaulted and robbed by two young people in Belconnen

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated January 22 2023 - 9:52am, first published 9:40am
Police are seeking witnesses to an alleged aggravated robbery. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A woman went to hospital after she was allegedly assaulted and robbed by two youths in Belconnen on Wednesday.

