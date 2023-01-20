A luxury Porsche and Ford Mustang were among luxury cars, jewellery, and cash stolen during a crime spree spanning various Canberra suburbs on Friday morning, police have said.
An ACT Policing statement said they believed six incidents overnight on Thursday and Friday were connected after they received reports from property owners and residents.
These included reports of a home burglary in Holt where numerous intruders stole an iPhone, jewellery, keys, and a grey Porsche Macan.
About 20 minutes later, police received reports of an aggravated robbery in Kambah.
"Four men had entered the property while the owners were sleeping and stole a handbag, car keys, cash, and a blue Ford Mustang," police allege.
Several reports were also received about a Porsche and Ford Mustang in near a car fire at a high school in Waramanga.
About 3am, a Downer resident woke up to find both front and back doors of their house open and reported several items - including tools, a wallet, keys, and a Toyota Hilux - were stolen.
Shortly after, the Hilux was involved in a collision on Kingsford Smith Drive and abandoned, police said.
The fifth incident involved a home alarm being activated at a Holt residence where five people stole two motorbikes - a Kawaskai and a KTM.
Officers responding found the blue Ford Mustang nearby.
About 6.30am, police received reports that a white BMW and black MG had been stolen from a residence in Ngunnawal.
Police have since recovered both vehicles.
The grey Porsche Macan has not been found and police are asking the community to report sightings of this vehicle with ACT registration 19111 to ACT Policing Communications on 131 444. Please quote reference 7329514.
ACT Policing's Operation TORIC is investigating the incidents.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
