ACT Policing's Operation TORIC investigating overnight property and vehicle crimes across Canberra

By Toby Vue
Updated January 20 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 2:30pm
ACT Policing's Operation TORIC is investigating the incidents. Pictures Shutterstock

A luxury Porsche and Ford Mustang were among luxury cars, jewellery, and cash stolen during a crime spree spanning various Canberra suburbs on Friday morning, police have said.

