A man who allegedly assaulted a woman as she slept bit a police officer and peed in a police car, ACT police said.
ACT Policing said they received a report at around 3.30am that a 21-year-old man had assaulted a woman in her sleep.
When police arrived at the house, they attempted to arrest the man, they said.
He then allegedly resisted arrest by "striking the officers" and biting a police officer while being handcuffed.
Police said they found scissors and box cutters on the man when he was restrained.
While being taken to the ACT Watch House, the man allegedly removed his clothing and urinated in the police vehicle.
He has been charged with one count of indecent assault, two counts of assaulting a frontline community worker and two counts of resisting police.
He is set to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date.
