Canberra United suffered a shock loss against cellar dwellers Wellington Phoenix on Sunday as the Kiwi side claimed a 5-0 victory.
It was an emotional scene at Sky Stadium, with Wellington notching up their first win of the A-League Women season. It was also the first time they had beaten Canberra since February last year.
Scores were locked at nil-all until the 43rd minute when Emily Clegg scored from a corner.
Right before half-time, the Phoenix extended their lead through Betsy Hassett after a save by Canberra's Chloe Lincoln deflected at her feet to finish from close range.
Ava Pritchard then picked up where they left off to score again for Wellington in the first minute of the second half.
Vesna Milivojevic had a chance to get one back for Canberra after being awarded a penalty, but Phoenix goalkeeper Brianna Edwards made an excellent save, diving to her right to deny United.
Veteran New Zealand international Hassett nabbed a double with another goal in the 83rd minute, and Canberra's day went from bad to worse with an own-goal from Emma Ilijoski soon after.
Prior to the game, the Phoenix had only managed to score a total of three goals, but on Sunday, they had five.
More impressive still was they kept Canberra's very potent attack in check with a defensive clean sheet.
While Wellington's first win at home was a momentous one, for United it puts their record at 3-2-4.
Though they remain in sixth position, the defeat sees Canberra slide further away from the top four, needing to chase a seven-point deficit to be in the frame for the finals.
Canberra will return home for their next clash on Saturday afternoon against ladder leaders Western United.
Wellington Phoenix 5 - Canberra United 0
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
