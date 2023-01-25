The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Australia Day awards: Matthew Colless awarded for astronomy and astrophysics contributions

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
January 25 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Colless has been appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia for his service to scientific research, particularly to astronomy and astrophysics, and to professional societies. Picture Supplied

Australia is on track to join the international organisation of 16 countries running the biggest telescopes in the world thanks in no small part to Professor Matthew Colless, an esteemed astrophysicist today being recognised with one of the country's highest honours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.