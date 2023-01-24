Hackers attempting to take money from an account in the ACT's container deposit scheme have been thwarted, but the operator has warned users to be alert to security breaches.
"Unknown persons mimicking express account holders had attempted to enter the customer accounts and transfer express account balances to another bank account," customers were told in an email on Tuesday morning.
"Fortunately, our security protocols within the ACT express system ensured that this attempt at fraudulent activity was unsuccessful."
Return-It, which operates the container deposit scheme for the ACT government, said customers with strong unique passwords would likely be protected.
"We take customer security very seriously and continue to work hard to maintain the highest standards and best practice in cyber security and regularly review our security protocols," the email, seen by The Canberra Times, said.
The operator told users it had temporarily disabled the ability to change bank account details while extra security patches are added to the system.
"The ACT Express system has not been breached, and the unauthorised attempt appears to be by individuals attempting to access login and password details from the customer accounts," users were told.
"Customers with strong, unique passwords should be protected from this attack."
The Transport Canberra and City Services Directorate, which is responsible for the container deposit scheme, has been contacted for comment.
The ACT government in November announced it would consult on the expansion of the container deposit scheme, with wine, spirit and cordial bottles possibly set for inclusion.
The scheme pays 10 cents a returned container.
READ MORE:
City Services Minister Chris Steel last year said states and territories had agreed to harmonise container types, refund amounts, labelling and community education by 2025.
Mr Steel said the ACT had one of the highest redemption rates in the country for containers, alongside South Australia.
"Expanding the types of containers that are eligible to redeem a deposit will see more containers go on to be recycled and remanufactured," he said.
The container deposit scheme was launched in the territory in July 2018, however recycling in the ACT was significantly disrupted late last year after a major fire broke out in the ACT's material recovery facility.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.