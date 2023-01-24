The Canberra Times
ACT container deposit scheme hackers thwarted but security improvements planned

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated January 24 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 11:30am
Inside a reverse vending machine, part of the ACT's container deposit scheme. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Hackers attempting to take money from an account in the ACT's container deposit scheme have been thwarted, but the operator has warned users to be alert to security breaches.

