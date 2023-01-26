The Canberra Times
Review: You Can Go Now is a scorching documentary about Indigenous artist Richard Bell

By Cris Kennedy
January 27 2023 - 5:30am
You Can Go Now, M, 80 minutes, Four stars

Larissa Behrendt has constructed a scorcher of a documentary, ostensibly about the internationally renowned Indigenous artist Richard Bell, but telling through it the ongoing struggle by Australia's First Nations citizens for recognition, equality and sovereignty.

