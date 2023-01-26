Romantic comedies; the best ones tempt you to revisit them year after year, while the worst ones convince you to give up on the genre all together.
But in between there's a whole lot of cosy, warm, comfortable films that aren't overly exciting, but they're perfectly fine.
What's Love Got to Do with It? falls squarely in that cosy canyon.
The new film from debut screenwriter Jemima Khan and Elizabeth: The Golden Age director Shekhar Kapur follows young documentary filmmaker Zoe (Lily James) as she tracks neighbour and childhood friend Kaz's decision to "walk into love" - rather than fall into it - through arranged marriage.
Kaz (Shazad Latif) comes from a proud Pakistani Muslim background and wants to take the guesswork out of landing a partner by calling on the time-honoured tradition of having his parents assist him in finding a match.
This is an outrageous idea to Zoe who wholeheartedly believes that passion and spark are fundamental ingredients in the pursuit of love.
The melding of cultures in modern London is a treat, and Latif is a strong and charming lead as Kaz.
She documents Kaz, who as a funny and attractive doctor in London is at the top of the assisted marriage food chain, as he follows the path to a partner through visits to the Muslim matchmaker, the Muslim singles convention, and Skyping with eligible bachelorettes back in Pakistan.
The film raises the question - does Western society put too much stock in the fairytale?
It is a very Western ideal to chase down one's own personal desires over the impacts these desires may have on the family unit, to value the pursuit of love above all else.
But by the same token, can choosing the course of your life based on what your family decides is best really lead to sustained happiness?
Many relationships are shown in the film, and whether they've been by choice or arrangement, they all encounter their ups and downs.
Kaz wants to find a wife who he can share his life with, who shares his ideals and values, has a laugh, and, importantly, will make his parents happy.
We learn that this is so important to him because his younger sister fell in love with a man their parents deemed unsuitable, and has been ostracised from the family, causing heartache all around.
Such a concept is unthinkable to Zoe, who is constantly clashing with her own mother (Emma Thompson) about her dating life.
It is a truth universally acknowledged that adding Dame Emma Thompson to any film makes it at least 10 per cent better right off the bat, and that is certainly the case here.
She has a lot of the best one-liners and, like always, is a joy to behold.
There's lots of chuckles, rather than belly laughs, to be had throughout What's Love Got to Do with It?, which is the kind of movie that you want to watch with your mum.
The melding of cultures in modern London is a treat, and Latif is a strong and charming lead as Kaz.
James, as always, is immensely watchable and sympathetic, even when Zoe makes unfortunate decisions.
Writer Khan perhaps could have been a bit more adventurous with some of her choices, and the film really is begging for a bit more of a coda or epilogue after the climax - having brief to-camera pieces during the credits doesn't quite hit the spot - but there's enough heart, chemistry and charm to make for a good viewing experience.
And the film is self-referential about being crafted through the lens of a white woman - albeit one who is very familiar with South Asian culture through her own family.
What's Love Got to Do with It? is lovely, nice and just a little bit different. That's really all we need to ask for in a romantic comedy.
