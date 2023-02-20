I've always enjoyed tennis; I was born into it. Nan played social tennis every week, and my brothers and I would accompany her from a young age. As time progressed, so too did our tennis skills. We would often hit a ball against the clubhouse wall, mimicking Nan on the court. In 2018, I joined a local small tennis club run by a lovely lady named Elva. This club advocated for me during my time on MasterChef. I'd often find my articles pinned to their notice board. I noticed a lot of similarities between Elva and my nan - both loved tennis and baking. Elva and I would banter about baking, and she once served me this sponge recipe. Beware of a slight breeze; it is so light and delicate, a tennis ball might not be the only thing gliding by. With this blow-away sponge, the crowd will be in a frenzy. Game, set, match!