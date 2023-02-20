The Canberra Times

Recipes from Reece Hignell's Cakeboi: A collection of classic bakes

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
February 21 2023 - 12:00am
Reece Hignell in his Newcastle cafe where he sells his classic bakes. Picture by Marina Neil

First discovered on MasterChef Australia, Reece Hignell blew judges away with his heirloom family desserts before opening his own old-fashioned bakery, Cakeboi, to showcase his beloved nan's recipes.

