The driver of an allegedly stolen vehicle has been charged after pursuits on both sides of the border ended in an arrest in Ngunnawal on Wednesday.
A 30-year-old man was arrested after reportedly driving erratically through several suburbs in Canberra and ramming a police vehicle in NSW.
The Amaroo man was alleged to have been driving a white Ford utility reported stolen from a commercial business in Hume on Wednesday morning.
Police say the vehicle was involved in a pursuit in NSW which was terminated after the driver rammed a NSW police vehicle shortly after 9am.
ACT police engaged in a pursuit of the vehicle when it was spotted in Harrison some time after.
The ute was reportedly observed driving at 130 km/h in an 80 km/h zone and crossing onto the wrong side of the road multiple times.
Officers successfully deployed stop sticks on Kingsford Smith Drive after the driver allegedly failed to stop for police, causing the tyres to deflate and the vehicle to drive on its front rims.
Despite a second stop stick successfully deflating one of the rear tyres, the driver reportedly continued to attempt to evade police, driving through a locked gate and speeding through park lands in Ngunnawal, before crashing into a residents front yard.
The man was arrested following a foot pursuit across multiple backyards. He is alleged to have resisted arrest and provided incorrect personal information to officers.
The man, who was on a good behaviour order at the time of the incident, reportedly returned a positive roadside result to a prescribed drug.
He is set to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday and has been charged with driving while disqualified, failing to stop a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without consent, refusing to provide an oral fluid sample, providing a false name and address, furious driving, possessing an offensive weapon with intent and breach of good behaviour orders.
Anyone with information including dash-cam footage of the white utility driving dangerously is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
