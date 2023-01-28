Meat, or you may find your local dogs, goannas, maggots have become your backyard companions.



Cheese, ditto.



Leftover lasagne or any soggy food - leftovers are why the backyard chook system as invented, or a "leftovers club", where you and your friend share the giant dish of eggplant parmigiana you can no longer bear to snack at.



Eggs shells - they won't break down till you slowly dry them till brittle in the oven when you are cooking other stuff.



Plastic bags, even if they are labelled "compostable". They are not.



Packaging filling labelled "edible". Our chooks say it isn't, and so do the bacteria and fungi in our compost heaps.



Disposable nappies



Cream wafer biscuits



Ice-cream



Large amounts of fat or oil (I make stale bread sandwiches for the chooks with excess fat or oily salad dressings).



Bread



Too much fruit or veg that will attract fruit flies and breed other pests.



Garments knitted from raw wool (I have a hat I knitted for my son as a baby then dug out of a compost heap, quite intact once dry cleaned, 30 years after it had been knitted).



Doormats, carpet, or any artificial fibre



Wombats that are presumed deceased, even if you have asked them nicely, as they can sleep very soundly so may not be lifeless. Also see above for "meat". The way to compost friends - wombat, dog or otherwise - is to dig a grave and plant something they love over them, or in the case of a family pet, a grave under the "playing tree" where the kids know the love remains.

