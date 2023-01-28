Theoretically, anything that has once lived can be composted i.e. returned to become one with the soil where it began. This has included friends, both human and otherwise. It's where my body will finally rest too.
On the other hand, do not compost:
The perfect compost heap is a tossed salad, a few weeds, some corn stalks, a bag of leaves, a gentle scatter of lawn clippings, a few handfuls of hen manure to speed up decomposition, the peel from one, but only one pumpkin, raw, a bit of moisture and lots of air.
A tumbling compost heap, or one you throw up into the air with a garden fork each day, gives you the quickest results - you can turn muck into magic soil in three weeks if you add air.
And it will be magic. Plants grow in compost - faster, more pest and disease resistant - plus it's free fertiliser and your dinner will be delicious because after all that work, you need to make something good with those carrots, because they will be the best you have ever eaten.
We have three compost bins. Sadly they are rarely looked after as they should be, or emptied often enough, mostly because we also have a useful bank the weeds are thrown down, where avocado pits sprout and become fruit trees, and lilly pillies welcome the birds.
In an ideal world, i.e. the one we could have next week, with enough goodwill, all bags would be reusable, packing would be scrunched paper that could be reused too; leftovers would go to friends, or REALLY left leftovers to the chooks, and the rest onto compost, and our gardens would grow and so would our children and the earth would slowly bloom again.
Your backyard compost heap won't save the world - our planet's problems are mostly industrial and/or political. Even if everyone had a compost heap, the planet's future wouldn't change all that much. But if we don't care enough about tomorrow to even have a backyard compost heap, or learn how to make it, or to show our kids how yucky stuff can turn into luscious tomatoes and strawberries, the chances of us pushing for the vital bigger changes seems small.
And with enough compost, you will know that no matter what happens this year, your raspberry or spinach crop will be fantastic.
Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.
