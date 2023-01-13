I'd also love a flying fox, to entertain small children but also so I can fly from one end of the garden to the other. We do have three trees that act as a kids' playground, two of them oaks that I planted as a memorial for a lost loved one, and the third a red gum that grew all by itself. These three trees have become "kid central". There's swings of various kinds, including a circular swing big enough for three kids or one adult, and comfortable enough to nap on, and a three-sided ladder. There's a climbing rope, a hammock, a trampoline and a volleyball net that's in shade for part of the day. Swings and hammocks can be home-made, and almost free if made from recycled materials.