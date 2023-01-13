The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Jackie French | Dreaming of a backyard paradise

Jackie French
By Jackie French
January 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gather some friends one weekend to build an outdoor pizza oven from scratch or a kit. Picture Shutterstock

The most excellent backyard I've ever seen was at least 10 times larger than those on either side, but also exactly the same size - at least in terms of square metres.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie French

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.