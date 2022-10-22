Tall, clumping grasses are also excellent planted near the windows for white noise. I've always been hesitant to plant them, in case they turn out to be weeds, but if you're prepared to watch out for any spread, Stipa gigantea is possibly the best tall, wave-in-the breeze-type grass in our climate. It's evergreen, growing over two metres high with glorious golden seed heads. You get a lot of rustle from a small area. Miscanthus "Falling Water" will give you gentle sounds just like its name. It grows to about two metres high by two metres wide, with arching feathery heads on leafy stems. A few of either close by will give you a heck of a lot of rustle.