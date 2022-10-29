A packet of lettuce can give you 2000 lettuce, as the seed is cheap. Scatter a few seeds once a week and you'll have all you need. Choose a variety like red mignonette or Buttercrunch and you will be crunching them in winter too. Add carrots, silver beet, no more than three zucchini plants, train a pumpkin vine over the fence or up and around the veranda railing. Grow two apple cucumber plants, 12 parsley plants and two cherry tomatoes to add to your lettuce and you have your salads. Add basil and perhaps Black Krim tomatoes and you have luxury, and the basis for pizza. Bundle up some parsley and coloured chard/silver beet and swap the bunches for eggs from someone's backyard chooks. Don't forget to grow corn. And beans...