Jess Jonassen puts herself in the shoes of a multi-millionaire chasing the first signature for a Twenty20 outfit designed to "completely change the landscape of women's cricket".
Who is the Australian spinner's first target?
"I'd have to say Grace Harris. She's dynamic on the field but equally adds a lot of value and a lot of character off it," Jonassen said.
"I have to say that too, because she's a Queensland and Brisbane Heat teammate. I love taking to the field with her and having someone like her as part of a team that I'm involved in."
The pair have arrived in Canberra with an Australian Twenty20 side looking to close out a 3-0 series sweep when they meet Pakistan at Manuka Oval on Sunday.
It looms as Australia's final outing before they fly to South Africa for the Twenty20 World Cup, the reigning champions chasing their sixth title in the tournament's past seven editions.
But while they're chasing international success, Australia's all-conquering stars will have one eye on the dawn of a new era in women's cricket.
The Women's Premier League is women's cricket's answer to the cashed-up IPL, set to begin in March with a player auction to take place next month.
The BCCI has announced the sale of five franchises for the Women's Premier League for figures exceeding those raised at the launch of the men's IPL 15 years ago.
The Adani group set a record bid worth approximately $223m to buy the Ahmedabad franchise, while Capri Global Holdings will fork out $131m for Lucknow.
It's going to completely change the landscape of women's cricket globally.- Jess Jonassen on the Women's IPL
The owners of the IPL's Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore franchises purchased teams in the WPL for a combined total of more than $800 million.
"That's going to be huge. It's going to completely change the landscape of women's cricket globally," Jonassen said.
"Looking at the sheer amount of investment that has been put into it, not only from a broadcast point of view, but equally the amount of money each franchise went for, the fact the Women's Premier League outbid the first IPL in its initial edition is something that's really exciting.
"I know a lot of players within our team but also globally would be crossing their fingers and toes and everything, wanting to be a part of this first edition.
"Five teams is a bit challenging when there's so few international spots up for grabs. Hopefully they'll see the success of this first year and hopefully ramp up those teams and know there is that depth, not only in India but also with internationals coming over as well.
"It's a competition everyone wants to be a part of. It's going to be very interesting, I think there might be a few auction watch parties in the World Cup in South Africa. It'll be pretty exciting and something we've never actually been a part of before."
Jonassen has returned to the fold after suffering a hamstring injury in Mumbai in December, and the 30-year-old is raring to get as much cricket as she can under her belt ahead of the World Cup.
Australia have vowed to keep their foot on the throat of the touring Pakistani team, with Meg Lanning prepared to exhaust all options - using nine bowlers on Friday - as they look to settle on their best XI for the World Cup.
"My hamstring feels really good so that's really pleasing for me. I've put in a bit of work, it was a bit of a slog for a few weeks there, but I'm really enjoying being back out there," Jonassen said.
"These quick turnarounds, back-to-back games and travel makes most people take a little bit of extra time to recover. I'm looking forward to this final match of this series and then getting on that plane over to South Africa.
"We still feel like there is a lot of unfinished business [in this series despite taking an unassailable lead], there's obviously a World Cup we're trying to prepare for."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
