Njegosh Popovich could have stormed into the change room and started kicking chairs and tearing strips off the wall.
The Canberra United coach had just watched his team concede five goals against the A-League Women's lowest-ranked team, their finals ambitions copping a whack in the process.
So why didn't he?
"You know what, that's a good question," Popovich said.
"If you go in there screaming, jumping and what have you, if players see their coach and their leader has lost his marbles or thrown the baby out with the bathwater, it doesn't reflect well.
"You can't change the past. We can reflect on what we can improve upon, and then we need to look forward to the next match. If you dwell on it, it will linger for weeks to come and that's not good."
You get the sense the Canberra mentor feels like blowing up would serve about as much purpose as rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.
Popovich has drilled a positive mentality into his side leading into a clash with league-leading Western United at McKellar Park on Saturday.
It's the way he operates as a coach - and an approach he carries with him every time he leaves the car park after every training session and every game.
"If you're positive in life in everything you do, I feel like that also reflects on your professional mindset in whatever you do, whether that's football or in the real world working," Popovich said.
"There's always a positive. It's very easy to find the negatives, very easy, but there's always a positive. If you focus more on the positives and what we know what we can do, we'll be better for it.
"I'm always a positive person and everyone around us is positive. That reflects on the girls and the players have come back with a positive attitude. The players know they have the ability."
They've shown as much on the training paddock this week.
Then again, Popovich grins, "they looked good last week" before going to Wellington and losing 5-0 to the lowest-ranked team in the league.
Popovich struggles to put his finger on why Canberra can struggle on the road, but as they return to McKellar Park, he is confident they can lift.
They'll have to take things up a notch this week. Awaiting them will be Western United, who have just one blemish on their win-loss record this season.
Canberra star Grace Jale will be given every chance to prove she is fit to start after playing for New Zealand against the USA at Eden Park last week, with Popovich considering using her as an impact player to manage her workload.
Dismantling the league-leaders is no mean feat, but Canberra have to strike if they are to keep in touch with the competition's top four and keep their finals hopes alive.
"They are a very aggressive side, they have been together for a fair while because the crux of that group play together in NPL Victoria," Popovich said.
"I believe, individually, we have the players to beat them without a doubt. As a collective, as a team, we need to match them one for one.
"If we do that against Western United, I can't see why we wouldn't come away with the result.
"This weekend we're back home at our fortress, so hopefully the girls will lift for their home match."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
