The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Anthony Albanese brushes off Indigenous Voice opponents after January 26 rallies

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated January 27 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has played down the threat Indigenous opponents of a Voice to Parliament pose to the referendum's success, saying he's not surprised "some radicals" are campaigning against it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.