It might not have brought back the birdman rally - yet - but the National Capital Authority seems to be certainly hitting its stride in its efforts to attract people to Lake Burley Griffin, to really use and enjoy it.
In planning jargon, it's all about "activating" the lake. In plain English, it's about bringing life to the Canberra landmark, getting people to use it in different ways at various times of the day or year, without undermining its Commonwealth Heritage listing or comprising its place in that magical vista from the War Memorial to Parliament House.
Lights on the Lake is a new addition to LBG - and it has been a big success. And there are still more free shows to go, on Friday and Saturday nights.
Thousands upon thousands of people took in the water and laser show on the lake between Wednesday and last night, the numbers surprising even the authority.
The curved lawns of Commonwealth Place were packed with people, the crowds flowing down to the lake edge to watch something truly beautiful.
Lights on the Lake, staged by the NCA and the National Australia Day Council as part of Australia Day celebrations was, as those other Aussie icons Kath and Kim might say, "noice, different, unusual". More than that, it was inspiring, uplifting, surprising.
Using Lake Burley Griffin as a canvas, show creators Oracle Liquid and The Electric Canvas crafted a bespoke production for Australia Day week. For the first time in Canberra, a huge display of light and colour was projected onto two large scale water screens, accompanied by choreographed, high pressure water jets and laser lights set to music. Imagery depicted scenes from an array of Australian experiences and stories.
The National Capital Authority's Chief Operating Officer Hamid Heydarian was thrilled with the response by the public.
"It's been amazing," he said. "I must admit I've kind of had to pinch myself, 'Is this actually real?'
"I have to be honest, the success on the first night took us a little bit by surprise. I'd said very openly we had planned for 3000 or 4000 people on the first night, going by the reactions by people on social media, saying they were coming.
"Crowd control and security estimated on the first night over 8000 and [on Thursday night] over 10,000. So it's been amazing. Naturally, that has thrown us a couple of curveballs, particularly when it comes to parking and people wanting to get in and out.
"And, unfortunately, when you're talking numbers like that, I really don't mean to be flippant about it, but a quick getaway becomes a challenge.
"I would highly encourage people to really plan getting there. Come early and allow for plenty of time to get out. Just enjoy the time.
"The team is working on doing a few things and tweaking things in terms of parking.
"But, it's been wonderful to see the crowd's reaction and seeing everyone having a great time. At the end of each show, there was cheering and clapping, which was fantastic."
The light show cost $500,000. It was "assisted" by the federal government through the National Australia Day Council, and presented in the National Triangle, with the support of the official media partners, The Canberra Times and Hit FM.
The 12-minute show was played three times each night from 9pm, with night markets and food and drink available from 5pm.
Mr Heydarian said it was money well spent.
"It has surpassed all expectations," he said.
"Yes it cost half a million dollars, but look at what it generated in terms of a public interest perspective. Look at what people got to enjoy. I think it's been amazing in terms of what it's done."
And it was good for business.
Fricken Chicken owner Mo Saad said Lights on the Lake had seen the food truck at Commonwealth Place so far go through hundreds of kilos of chicken each night.
"It's been like some of the biggest nights we've done in the food truck and we've been operating for five years," Mr Saad said.
He'd like more of the same, please.
"Absolutely because the whole place was packed and it's something a little big different," Mr Saad said.
The Lights on the Lake follows other NCA initiatives such as the revamp of the Regatta Point facility to accommodate the Walter cafe and Marion function centre, the newly-painted paddle boats, The Jetty pub and beer garden during the summer months and a proposal for a sea plane between the ACT and NSW.
Mr Heydarian said the NCA had other proposals on the table, the details of which could not yet be revealed, but included more water-based and nature-based activities.
He said the integrity of the lake and its place in the national capital would not be compromised even as the authority strove for more usage of the asset. It was a fine balance to strike.
"Our role first and foremost as custodian of the National Triangle and I'd rather be respected for the work that we do, rather than be popular for the work that we do," he said.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
