The Dancing Queen Dining Experience has found a loyal following in Canberra, with the event taking bookings right until the end of the year.
The Mamma Mia-inspired experience is running at Saint Malo restaurant on London Circuit for multiple weekends from now until December.
The evening is all about dancing, singing, dining and jiving to the best of ABBA while being served dinner and serenaded by performers.
The special dining experience costs $99 per person and includes a theatrical performance, a two-course Mediterranean dinner, a drink and a disco that will have you sending out an S.O.S for some more appropriate dancing shoes.
The menu comprises tzatziki, fresh bread, baby beetroot salad with goats curd and either pan-roasted chicken with smoked pumpkin puree or garbanzo estofado.
Tickets can be booked here.
