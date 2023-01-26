The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Mama Mia, here we go again: The Dancing Queen dining experience is big in Canberra

January 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Dancing Queen Dining Experience. Picture supplied

The Dancing Queen Dining Experience has found a loyal following in Canberra, with the event taking bookings right until the end of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.