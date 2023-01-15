Can I speak to the manager please? Surely Karens get priority seating at Karen's Diner? I guess I'll find out when the rudest restaurant in the world comes to Canberra in March.
Yes, the diner is on tour and it's setting up at Clubhouse Kaleen from March 17-19. They'll be serving up American diner-style food, think burgers and fries, alongside the full Karen experience.
At the pop-up Karen's you will be greeted and waited upon by rude waiters who in return are expecting you to give it full Karen.
"It's a place where you can complain until the cows come home because we literally don't care," a spokesKaren said.
"You can expect good food, good fun and a dining experience like you've never had before.
"Let us know if it's your birthday, if your name is Karen and, for the love of Karen, don't ask to speak to the manager."
Karen's Diner has venues in 14 different cities around the world, in the United States, Great Britain and Australia.
The $40pp ticket includes one burger, one serves of fries and one soda.
"Vegetarians, vegans, other annoying dietary requirements and non-alcoholics (boringgg...) will all be catered for but don't expect Karen to be happy about it," the spokesKaren said.
On their Facebook page they warned Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that a "new boss was on her way to Canberra".
I wonder if he'll order a "ScoMo Hawaiian hotdog", which appears on the online menu. It's a grilled lamb and rosemary sausage with bacon, red onion, pineapple, peri peri mayo, teriyaki sauce and fried shallots, but will it be served with a side of apology? We're guessing not.
On the site it also said the diner might stay in town for a while if we give as good as we get.
"We're coming to town on tour and well if y'all show up in force we'll either come as a longer term pop up or simply just stay put for a while until we've insulted everyone in your city!"
Let's show them Canberra.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
