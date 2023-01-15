The Canberra Times
Karen's Diner is setting up at Clubhouse Kaleen from March 17-19

Karen Hardy
Karen Hardy
January 16 2023
Complain until the cows come home because the staff at Karen's Diner literally don't care. Picture supplied

Can I speak to the manager please? Surely Karens get priority seating at Karen's Diner? I guess I'll find out when the rudest restaurant in the world comes to Canberra in March.

