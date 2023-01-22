The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Ben Harper headlines Summersalt festival in Canberra, while latest album Bloodline Maintenance is nominated for Grammy Award

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
January 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harper is in Canberra this week for Summersalt Festival. Picture by Michael Halsband

When Ben Harper goes on tour he has two itineraries. One for the hotels and concert venues, the other for skateboarding locations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.