The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Federal govt plans overhaul of Family Law Act to focus on children's best interest tests, remove equal share of parental responsibility presumption

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
January 29 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus, who is pursuing changes to the Family Law Act. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Courts would be freed up to better consider the interests of a child and who was best placed to care for them under an overhaul proposed by the federal government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.