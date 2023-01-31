The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics
Opinion

The old normal is long gone. Let's make a new one

By Pradeep Philip
February 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The change to China's COVID policy is profound and the consequences will take time to play out. Picture Shutterstock

2022 certainly didn't live up to the promise we all felt of a post pandemic year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.