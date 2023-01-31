The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Thomas Earle faces ACT Supreme Court trial for alleged rape of close friend

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
February 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thomas Earle leaves the ACT courts building on Monday. Picture by Blake Foden

An alleged rape victim washed her body with "toilet bleach" in an attempt to cleanse herself after she claims she was sexually assaulted, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.