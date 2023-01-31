An alleged rape victim washed her body with "toilet bleach" in an attempt to cleanse herself after she claims she was sexually assaulted, a court has heard.
Thomas Earle, 25, of Weetangera, faced day two of a jury trial before Chief Justice Lucy McCallum in the ACT Supreme Court on Tuesday.
He has pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of act of indecency without consent.
On Monday, prosecutor Beth Morrisroe said Earle and the woman met on Hinge in 2021 and dated for about a month before deciding to be friends.
The court heard that on December 29 of that year, the woman invited Earle to her home for dinner and they smoked marijuana, drank alcohol and shared jungle juice.
The prosecution states they then watched a movie in the loungeroom but the woman went to bed while Earle stayed up.
It is alleged the woman awoke at around 2am to find the defendant spooning her and touching her genitals.
Earle is accused of then raping her in three different ways.
In a lengthy police interview played to the court over two days, the alleged victim detailed text messages exchanged with Earle after the night in question.
She said he messaged her saying: "There is no excuse for my awful behaviour and I'm so sorry."
The woman claimed he later messaged: "I won't ever know what I put you through and that's not fair ... I'm a stupid person who only considers what I want."
The woman said in the police interview that sometime after the alleged rape, she had washed her body with "toilet bleach" in the shower because she "couldn't get him off me".
The court heard this led to an infection and a visit to a sexual health clinic, where she disclosed the alleged rape to a doctor.
Giving evidence on Tuesday, the alleged victim was questioned about blood she claimed was on her bedsheets after the incident.
She told the court the blood was a result of the alleged rape and she had washed the sheets that night.
During cross-examination, barrister James Sabharwal questioned the woman about past consensual sex between the two.
The court heard the pair had consensual sex with "no conversation" on a previous occasion.
Mr Sabharwal argued Earle and the woman had gone to bed together at the same time on the night in question, and the sex was consensual.
He said the woman was awake at the time and had kissed Earle when he initiated sexual contact.
In a separate police interview partially played to the court, Earle claimed he and the woman had gone to bed at the same time.
"We both got up and went up to her bedroom upstairs," he said.
The court also heard evidence from the alleged victim's housemates and close friends.
The witness said she awoke later that night to find the woman in her room saying she had been raped.
The housemate told the court that after asking Earle to leave, she and the alleged victim were "trying to figure out what to do, I think we were both panicking".
The trial is set to continue on Wednesday.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
