A 42-year-old man is to front court charged with driving whilst disqualified for the seventh time.
It's the latest arrest in the police's ongoing campaign against people who offend either while on bail or after being released for a previous crime.
The latest alleged offender was caught after a police chase on Monday.
Officers said they spotted a Peugeot with stolen number plates on Ginninderra Drive in the afternoon.
They followed the car to Hyndes Crescent in Duffy where they allege the driver tried to get away "by accelerating heavily and crossing to the wrong side of the road".
A police statement says: "About 4pm, police received a report that the Peugeot had been abandoned by four occupants near Dixon Drive, Duffy.
"Officers quickly located the three passengers nearby, and commenced a foot pursuit of the driver, who they arrested a short time later.
"A roadside drug screening test resulted in a positive indication for a prescribed drug."
The police allege that the man was disqualified from driving until April next year, and that he was on bail for similar disqualified driving offences. His bail meant he wasn't allowed to drive.
The man was to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court charged with disqualified driving, dangerous driving, drug driving, unlawful possession of stolen property, use unregistered vehicle, use incorrect number plates attached to vehicle and breach of bail.
The police said: "This is the seventh time this man has been charged with disqualified driving since February, 2017."
There's been rising concern in the ACT about alleged criminals repeating crimes, either while out on bail awaiting trial or after being given non-custodial sentences.
Last month, the barrister in charge of prosecuting criminals in the ACT said too many people were being let free by the courts to commit further crime.
The territory's chief crown prosecutor, Anthony Williamson SC, said courts were being duped by defendants and by convicted criminals who put forward false reasons for not being jailed.
"Multiple instances have been identified of accused people either grossly exaggerating or falsely asserting they or family members have serious medical conditions. False information has been provided about offers of employment. False claims have been made about engagement with rehabilitation services and proposed bail addresses have been nominated which do not exist," Mr Williamson, the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, said.
"A very high portion of serious offences committed in the territory are committed by people who are subject to either bail, parole or a good behaviour order."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
