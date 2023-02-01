Ian says: "One of the attractions of moving from Melbourne to Port Stephens before the pandemic was the close proximity to Newcastle airport and the ability to get a reasonably priced airfare for travel outside peak periods to see family down south. Unfortunately the low airfares have gone, but NorthConnex now makes it easier to drive around Sydney. The gruelling 11 hour drive is just a bit easier and much cheaper than flying, plus there is no chance of cancellation, no excess baggage charges, no need to hire a car in Melbourne, no need to endure the congestion at Tullamarine and no more 'This is JetStar, thank you for your patience'. We'll fly again when the price is right."