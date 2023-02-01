This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The dog looks up at me quizzically, as if to ask, "Why are you waving your arms about like a mad person?". Then he starts snapping at them himself, rattled by their persistent attempts to land on his eyes and ears.
After a long absence, the bush flies have returned and I find myself involuntarily performing the Aussie salute. We encounter another walker, who is also being tormented.
"Bloody flies are back. They're awful," she complains. We get talking. Perhaps the flies have been kept at bay by three years of La Nina. And maybe we've grown soft because flies - the bigger blowies and these voracious little bushies, which stick to the corners of your eyes and try to get in your mouth - used to be markers of the Australian summer.
As maddening as they are, perhaps their return is a good thing.
Four years ago, researchers warned that Australia's insect population faced a catastrophic collapse, thanks to a combination of climate change, intensive agriculture and the widespread use of insecticides. "Because insects constitute the world's most abundant animal group and provide critical services within ecosystems, such an event cannot be ignored and should prompt decisive action to avert a catastrophic collapse of nature's ecosystems," their report said.
That alarm was sounded in February 2019. By November of that year, large tracts of the eastern seaboard were ablaze.
An estimated three billion animals perished in the Black Summer fires. The number of insects incinerated will never be known but they had definitely gone.
Visiting a scorched fireground in December of that year, the first thing photographer Sylvia Liber and I noticed was the deathly silence. The background soundtrack of insects so intrinsic to the Australian bush was absent. There were no birds. There were no insects. Just the rattle of dead leaves and scorched branches tickled by a hot breeze.
Thinking back over the years, insect populations do seem to have taken a tumble. The Christmas beetles that arrived in vast numbers in December - launching kamikaze raids against insect screens and windows and getting tangled in your hair if they made it inside - have been largely absent. Same with the moths. The bogong moth was even listed as endangered but thankfully appears to be making a comeback in the high country, thanks to the run of wet summers.
As a child, road trips always involved stops at servos along the way, not just to refuel but to clean the spattered insects off the windscreen and headlights. You could tell a country car by the insect screen which kept the grasshoppers off the glass. And you always took Max Walker's advice to remember the Aeroguard and have a good weekend.
I'll never forget the American housemate's girlfriend, who'd arrived from the US that morning and spent the afternoon spraying the backyard with Baygon because there were "so many goddamn bugs". They split up a few weeks later and she returned to America, no doubt encouraged off the Australian continent by its insects.
So, as irritating as those flies are, I'll grudgingly welcome their return as a sign the bush is recovering from drought, fire and flood. They'll never have the fondness reserved for the huntsman spiders, which occasionally hang out in the bathroom and are given names like Harry, Oscar and Lucinda. But I'll do my best, when cursing the flies, to remember the important role they play in nature. And I might even resort to wearing a cork hat.
THEY SAID IT: "If we were to wipe out insects alone on this planet, the rest of life and humanity with it would mostly disappear from the land. Within a few months." - Edward Oswald Wilson, biologist
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
