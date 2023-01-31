The Canberra Times
ACT registration system change to charge on emissions instead of weight will save motorists $6.6 million in four years

By Jasper Lindell
February 1 2023 - 9:00am
Motorists will save a collective $6.6 million over four years in registration fees as the ACT begins charging based on vehicles' emissions rather than weight from July 2024, the government has said.

