Sharon says: "Thank you for another thought-provoking article. As a non-native Aussie I was stunned by the amount of poison used by households and employers to rid their buildings of so called 'pests'. I wince when I see pest control vans emblazoned with names like 'Nuke' and 'Exterminate'. Leave the spiders to make their webs to naturally catch the mosquitoes, attract the beautiful array of native birds to eat non-poisoned insects and spiders. Stop being lazy and use a broom rather than cover your buildings with toxic sprays. Where have the iconic (and actually timid and reclusive) redbacks gone? The last one I saw in WA was 13 years ago. I have a fear of spiders but a much more rational fear of inhaling and ingesting chemicals. Leave nature to its own devices, it is more innovative than us and has no malice or vanity."