The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Artificial intelligence such as ChatGPT means we need to learn how to manage them

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
February 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The chatbots are coming! Should we be afraid?

Trusting, gullible and easily-deceived readers, what if this column you are reading (its ideas, its collected facts, its words, its fancies, its whole composed fandango) is not the work of an engagingly flesh and blood human being just like yourselves?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.