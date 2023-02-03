The chatbots are coming! Should we be afraid?

Those of us who are already reclusive by nature, who find mixing with real people challengingly awkward, who for example have embraced Zoom with enthusiasm for the way in which it enables "meetings" without our needing to actually meet actual people (similarly, inventions like Jezeball are a godsend for those of us who find "social tennis" as hellish as dinner parties and cocktail occasions) must be wary of the genuine allure of artificial companions.