The ACT's newest magistrate has promised there will be less "singing and dancing" in the courtroom than when he played a judge in a school play.
Magistrate Ian Temby was sworn into his new permanent role in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday. It comes as magistrate Beth Campbell is set to retire after 24 years.
He told supporters at an ACT Magistrates Court ceremonial sitting that his first time on the bench was during a school play where he played a judge, adding his parents still had the photos to prove it.
Mr Temby said he wasn't sure if he'd landed the part due to an interest in law, or if the play had been a catalyst for his future ambitions.
He did promise there would be "a significant reduction in the amount of singing and dancing" when he was on the bench for real.
The new magistrate admitted he wasn't a morning person.
"Being called by police in the middle of the night to sign a warrant is also going to be a very interesting experience," he said.
Mr Temby was joined in court by his wife and two of his three children. He joked that his two-year-old daughter was not present as she "presented an unacceptable risk of taking over today".
ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury welcomed Mr Temby, saying he looked forward to the "benefit of his considerate insight" during the "constant pace and constant pressure" of court.
ACT Law Society president Farzana Choudhury said former colleagues described Mr Temby as a lawyer who "likes nothing better than to get to the bottom of a meaty problem".
She said Mr Temby was known for having "immaculately organised book shelves", which speak to his ability to find order in chaos.
As his first official duty as ACT Bar Association president, Marcus Hassall welcomed Mr Temby to the bench. Mr Hassall said Mr Temby was known as "someone who practises in a largely principled manner".
Mr Temby has more than 20 years of experience as a litigation lawyer. He has experience in administrative law, commercial law, property disputes, coronial inquiries, royal commissions, and investigations.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
