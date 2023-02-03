Unfortunately for the government, the political and economic costs of the stage three tax cuts have risen with inflation, just as surely as the cost of rent, gas and electricity. Prior to the federal election, Labor made a poor economic decision to avoid making a politically difficult one. And now, after the election, the Labor Government has the choice of proceeding with stage three tax cuts for the wealthy or spending a quarter of a trillion dollars targeted at helping people who really need it. Pretty straightforward really.