Canberra Raiders star Jack Wighton has been arrested following an alleged incident at a Civic nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The 30-year-old was reportedly involved in an altercation with South Sydney fullback Latrell Mitchell while celebrating Wighton's birthday.
ACT police confirmed two NRL players had been involved in an incident overnight on Sunday.
Wighton has been charged with fighting in a public place, while Mitchell has been hit with three charges.
"About 3.45am today (Sunday, February 5, 2023), ACT Policing responded to reports of a disturbance near a nightclub on Bunda Street in the city," an ACT police spokesperson said in a statement.
"Two men - a 30-year-old from Bywong, NSW and a 25-year-old man from Chifley, NSW - were arrested at the scene.
"The 30-year-old has been charged with fight in a public place and fail to comply with an exclusion direction, while the 25-year-old has been charged with fight in a public place, affray, and resist territory public official."
The two are due to face the ACT Magistrates Court on February 22.
Wighton declined to comment when approached by Channel 9 on Sunday night.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The arrests create a headache for the NRL less than a week out from the annual Indigenous All Stars clash.
Mitchell and Wighton were set to feature in the match, their status for the game now in doubt.
"The NRL Integrity Unit has been made aware of this matter and is liaising with the Rabbitohs and Raiders clubs," an NRL spokesperson said.
Both the Raiders and the Rabbitohs have responded to the incident, each releasing statements and confirming the NRL Integrity Unit had been informed.
"The Canberra Raiders have been made aware of an alleged incident involving Jack Wighton last night in Canberra," the Raiders statement read.
"The club has informed the NRL Integrity Unit and is cooperating with ACT police.
"The Raiders will not be making further comment at this time."
The Rabbitohs' statement mirrored the Raiders and acknowledged Mitchell had been involved in an incident.
"The South Sydney Rabbitohs are aware of an alleged incident involving Latrell Mitchell this morning in Canberra," the club's statement read.
"The Rabbitohs have informed the NRL Integrity Unit about the alleged incident.
"The Rabbitohs will be making no further comment at this stage."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.