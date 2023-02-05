A fire that burnt through bushland on the western side of Mount Ainslie has been brought under control.
ACT Fire and Rescue helicopters were called in to help put out the blaze which started on Sunday afternoon. By the evening, the fire was described as "under control".
"Firefighters have successfully contained a bushfire burning on the western side of Mt Ainslie," the Emergency Services Agency said.
"Crews from the ACT Rural Fire Service, ACT Fire & Rescue, and two water bombing helicopters worked together to gain control of the fire shortly before 5 PM Sunday.
"The fire burned an area of approximately 2 hectares."
Firefighters remained on scene into the evening to ensure the blaze didn't reignite.
The cause of the fire was still unknown. An investigation was underway.
There had been no reported damage to property and no reported injuries during the blaze.
ACT Fire and Rescue and several ACT Rural Fire Service departments attended the incident, which was reported at 2.45pm on Sunday.
Two helicopters were seen traveling back and forth from south of Lake Burley Griffin throughout the afternoon carrying water.
READ ALSO:
The Rivers, Jerrabomberra and Gungahlin brigades were all engaged to assist in bringing the fire under control.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.