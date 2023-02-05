Woman missing from NSW property found

An elderly woman missing from a property about 100 kilometres south-east of Queanbeyan has been located.
A search of remote bushland had been underway since 5.30pm on Saturday evening.
Local police assisted by specialist police, including the dog squad, a search helicopter, as well as volunteers, the NSW State Emergency Services and Rural Fire Services were involved.
The woman was located at about 3pm on Sunday following the extensive search.
Police have admitted they made a mistake after earlier releasing an image of the woman which contained her passport details.
The photo was provided by her family and had been posted on the Monaro Police Department's Facebook page.
"Due to the urgent nature of the appeal, personal information about Mrs Harkness was inadvertently displayed publicly on that page before the mistake was realised and the image removed," a police spokesperson said.
"It has since been edited and re-posted."
Police said they had accidentally released those details and the mistake was regretted.
Anyone who has travelled through the area in the past 24 hours and has information about the missing woman which may assist police is urged to call the Queanbeyan Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
