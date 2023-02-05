The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Woman missing from NSW property found

Alex Crowe
PB
By Alex Crowe, and Peter Brewer
Updated February 5 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police admit it was a mistake to release the passport information.

An elderly woman missing from a property about 100 kilometres south-east of Queanbeyan has been located.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.