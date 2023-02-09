The 80th birthday of multitalented artist Barbra Streisand - singer, songwriter, actress, and more - is celebrated in this concert featuring three Australian musical theatre talents - longtime star Caroline O'Connor, Elise McCann (Matilda The Musical) and Ainsley Melham (Aladdin) - and genre-hopping vocalist Katie Noonan. They will perform numbers made famous by and associated with Streisand including songs from Funny Girl and Yentl, Evergreen from A Star is Born, the title song from The Way We Were, and You Don't Bring Me Flowers. They will be accompanied by an orchestra conducted by Vanesa Scammell. It's on at the Canberra Theatre on Friday, February 10 at 7.30pm and Saturday, February 11 at 2pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

