The 80th birthday of multitalented artist Barbra Streisand - singer, songwriter, actress, and more - is celebrated in this concert featuring three Australian musical theatre talents - longtime star Caroline O'Connor, Elise McCann (Matilda The Musical) and Ainsley Melham (Aladdin) - and genre-hopping vocalist Katie Noonan. They will perform numbers made famous by and associated with Streisand including songs from Funny Girl and Yentl, Evergreen from A Star is Born, the title song from The Way We Were, and You Don't Bring Me Flowers. They will be accompanied by an orchestra conducted by Vanesa Scammell. It's on at the Canberra Theatre on Friday, February 10 at 7.30pm and Saturday, February 11 at 2pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
With St Valentine's Day imminent, the National Film and Sound Archive presents a trivia night with questions on all things love and cinema - from rom-coms, to love gone wrong, famous couples and iconic soundtrack hits. It will feature movie clips, interactive games, and of course prizes to be won, so get your best film buffs and most serious cinephiles together for a night of film-nerd fun. Register by booking your team's tickets together, and you will be seated you in a group in the beautiful courtyard. Trivia commences at 6.30pm. Bar open from 6pm. See: nfsa.gov.au.
READ MORE:
From Friday, February 10, to Sunday, February 12, at Exhibition Park, the book fair raises a major portion of the funding needed to keep the local telephone crisis support service running. On sale is a wide range fiction and non-fiction books, including rare books and collectables, children's books, textbooks and foreign language books. You'll also find magazines and pamphlets, sheet music, comics, maps and atlases, talking books, records and CDs, DVDs, games and jigsaws. Entry by gold coin donation or tap and go. See: lifelinecanberra.org.au.
On Saturday, February 11, Hyatt Hotel Canberra will be hosting a special afternoon to celebrate the work of artist Cressida Campbell that is now showing at the National Gallery of Australia. At the bespoke Afternoon Tea and Garden Party, starting at 2pm, guests will be served a signature Archie Rose cocktail, inspired by the exhibition. Afternoon Tea: $85pp for adults; $50pp for children (includes complimentary exhibition entry). Garden Party: Free admission. Bookings are required. Telephone Hyatt Hotel Canberra on 02 6269 8901.
On Sunday, February 12, from 10am to 3pm at Events Terrace, National Arboretum Canberra, join in the festivities and soar the day away. Enjoy pop-up food options, kite-making workshops, kite demonstrations in the amphitheatre, live entertainment and much more. There will be kites for sale, picnics for preorder, and kite demonstrations. See: nationalarboretum.act.gov.au.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.