It's been 10 years since Cosentino first took to the Australia's Got Talent stage, and in that time he's racked up more than a few fan-worthy stunts that have left audiences in disbelief.
And as a way of celebrating all of those illusions, escapes, and cutting-edge moments of magic, Cosentino is heading out on the road for what he has dubbed his "greatest hits tour".
Arriving at the Canberra Theatre on Saturday - with two semi-trailers worth of equipment - the Decennium Tour is probably the largest magic show to tour the country.
That's partly because the 90-minute show is jam-packed with the performer's most spectacular material from the various theatre shows and TV specials he has done over the years. Meaning if there are any sceptics out there, who have seen Cosentino's work on television and suspected video editing to play a role, now is the time to see these acts with your own eyes.
"People do sometimes think, 'If I was there in the audience, I'd know how it's done'," he says.
"And then they come to the show and it appears exactly word for word as it would be in a TV show. And then you realise, hang on, that's my spouse up on stage. How did he read her mind? Or hang on, I'm watching with my own eyes, and that person just literally disappeared right in front of me. And I can see there are no trapdoors or there's no little screen hiding her - how is this possible?
"Magic becomes so much more powerful and potent when it's done in front of a live audience."
Those who first watched Cosentino on Australia's Got Talent may be familiar with one of this weekend's acts already. Known as the Water Tank Escape, it sees the performer escape from a perspex water tank - which has multiple locks on it - after his hands, feet and waist have been padlocked.
The escape artist says it's not a matter of getting on stage and jumping straight into a water tank. Acts like this take a lot of practice and preparation as it's so physically demanding.
"I haven't done the Water Tank in seven years, so I have to train, I have to prep, I have to get fit again, to be able to do it. And it's very tough," Cosentino says.
"I'm doing basically a two-hour show and I'm running around and jumping up and down, and I'm running from one side of the stage to the other. It's a full marathon. And then at the end of it, I've got to get in this water tank and somehow calm myself down, lower my heart rate and hold my breath for two minutes.
"And two minutes doesn't sound like a lot, but when you're moving around, it is. The way I describe it is trying to hold your breath, but don't sit there, go for a jog and do it for over two minutes and see how quickly you need to breathe. That's what's happening in the water tank. But also remember, you've been running for two hours before that, so you're already tired."
Cosentino will be at the Canberra Theatre on Saturday at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
