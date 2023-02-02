The Canberra Times
National Multicultural Festival set to celebrate 25th anniversary in February 2023

February 3 2023 - 6:00am
The National Multicultural Festival returns to Canberra in two weeks. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Get the countdown started, Canberra. The National Multicultural Festival is just two weeks away.

