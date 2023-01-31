The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Inside Canberra's new dive bar, The Shaking Hand, that's set to be home of live music

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated January 31 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Shaking Hand - aka Shakes - will be dishing out pizza until 2am. Picture supplied

What makes a dive bar a dive bar?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.