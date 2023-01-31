What makes a dive bar a dive bar?
The team behind The Shaking Hand - aka Shakes - may just be able to answer that one.
Canberra's latest addition to the live music - and dive bar - scene opens its doors at 7 Akuna Street on Wednesday, in the former location of Transit Bar, which is now at home on London Circuit.
Inspired by some of the great venues from the Sunset strip - Viper room, Rainbow Bar and Grill and Whisky a Go Go - as well as being named affectionately after a lyric in AC/DC's Let There Be Rock, The Shaking Hand will host local and international acts, as well as DJs, fast drinks, pizza by the slice and general loose revelry.
"Submerge yourself into Canberra's new late-night dive bar where the rock n' roll never stops," group venue manager Tim Keown says.
"We cater to the rebels, the misfits, and anyone who wants to raise hell until 2am every weekend.
"No judgement, just good times, and great tunes. Come in, grab yourself a whiskey and hit the floor; let's rage together."
Described as the place for people to come together, leave their judgement at the door and listen to some great live music, The Shaking Hand is led by the team behind Sydney's The Lansdowne Hotel.
With an influence in grungy 90s punk and rock n' roll, The Shaking Hand will be a staple for local musicians and music lovers alike to showcase their talent as well as bond over a few craft beers and fresh pizza.
With the pub situated underground, the atmosphere is soaked in dim lighting, eclectic furniture and a whole lot of red.
MUST READS:
"There's a lot of history within these walls, and we plan to do the place justice," Keown says.
"We know there's some amazing young bands in Canberra, our goal is to get them out of the garage and onto the stage.
"Serving frozen margaritas, cold beer and hot pizza until 2am every weekend. Come get a slice of something real ... Let the beer and shots flow like a river of pure chaos.
"The Shaking Hand ... ain't a bad place to be."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.