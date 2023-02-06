The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Sensitive Content

A grandmother allegedly posted child abuse material onto Tiktok

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated February 6 2023 - 11:06am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 50-year-old Nepalese grandmother held her face in her hands and sobbed in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday as she faced three charges relating to the alleged sexual abuse of her two-year-old granddaughter and posting the material to TikTok.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.