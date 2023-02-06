A 50-year-old Nepalese grandmother held her face in her hands and sobbed in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday as she faced three charges relating to the alleged sexual abuse of her two-year-old granddaughter and posting the material to TikTok.
The woman, who cannot be named, required an interpreter to understand the charges read to her by Magistrate Glenn Theakston.
She was charged with aggravated acts of indecency against a child under 10 years old, using a child to produce aggravated child exploitation material, and using a carriage service for child abuse materials.
On January 27, the Australian Federal Police Child Protection Triage Unit received a report of newly uploaded material on social media platforms. The incident is alleged to have occurred on January 23.
READ ALSO:
The incident was then handed to the ACT's Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Team.
A warrant was executed on the south Canberra home of the woman and her family on Sunday.
Appearing before Magistrate Theakston, the woman expressed open remorse at her actions.
Bail was not opposed and the defendant was released under strict conditions to reappear again on February 28.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.