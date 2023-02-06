The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Public transport must come before reduced car parks, community groups say

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated February 7 2023 - 6:57am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Holliday said too few carparks in her Gungahlin apartment building has meant residents are paying for parking on the street or renting space underground. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Sally Holliday lives in a block of 40 units in Gungahlin which she says were built with half that number of underground parking.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.