Bill to establish $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
February 7 2023 - 5:30am
Minister for Housing and Homelessness Julie Collins. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The federal government is set to introduce legislation for its $10 billion social housing plan amid criticism its scheme will do little to help address soaring rents and mortgages.

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is a public service reporter for the Canberra Times

