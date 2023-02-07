The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

Women accused of Hawker reprisal attack face ACT Supreme Court trial

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
February 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kock-Kedhia Maker Makoi, Akim Dau, Biech Maker Makoi, Nyalat Matot and Achan Matot leave court on Tuesday. Pictures by Hannah Neale

A group of women are accused of pouring petrol in the home of a friend and threatening to burn her alive in a reprisal attack, believing she had run over a dog.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.