COVID-19 booster shots available for all adults from February 20

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
February 7 2023 - 10:30pm
Minister of Health and Aged Care Mark Butler in Parliament House's Mural Hall. Picture by Keegan Carroll

All adults aged 18 and over will be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shoot later this month with the federal government announcing it has secured millions of Omicron-specific doses.

