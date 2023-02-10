The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Age of the Dragon

Balloons are a great way for China to antagonise other countries

Bradley Perrett
By Bradley Perrett
February 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder updates journalists on the recovery of the balloon, inset. Pictures Getty Images

China has an endless capacity for finding ways of making people dislike it. A new and inventive one was that balloon caper over the US last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Perrett

Bradley Perrett

Columnist

Bradley Perrett is a regular ACM columnist with a focus on Australia's relationship with China, covering defence, strategy, trade, economics and domestic policy. He was based in Beijing as a journalist from 2004 to 2020.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.