Even if there were to be a jump down the generations, it cannot be said that there is an alternative leader well known to the community, respected for their experience and capacity to communicate, and ready to take the reins. But there are some who think that Dutton can only lead the party over a cliff, and that it would be better if the party were to patiently group itself around some relative novice with more risk about them, but also more potential to strike a chord with the electorate. A person of expansive thinking who takes the electorate and colleagues into their confidence. A person without the snarl, the streak of meanness and the urge to polarise and divide that has for so long characterised conservative leadership in Australia. A person able to articulate a vision of the Australia we are moving towards, able to inspire some sense of shared purpose and adventure in reaching it. Such a person might have a real chance, given the extreme limits on the charisma of Anthony Albanese, and the even greater limits on his party's willingness to take risk or think big.