Stephen Moore would love to be in Wagga this weekend. Or Narrabri, or even Griffith last Saturday.
They're the latest stops in rugby's travelling roadshow, the clubs and new Wallabies coach Eddie Jones traversing the nation and reconnecting with fans in rural areas.
The ACT Brumbies spent five days touring the Riverina last week and played the Waratahs in Griffith, while they will face the Melbourne Rebels in Wagga on Saturday.
The Waratahs are also back on the road and will take on the Queensland Reds in a trial in Narrabri as part of a festival of rugby.
Jones has immersed himself in the process, travelling to Griffith and Narrabri to watch his Wallabies stars in the flesh and meet a generation of new fans.
Moore, a former ACT Brumbies skipper, spent part of his childhood growing up in regional Queensland and even from a distance, he can feel the buzz growing for the upcoming season.
"What's been happening with the regional games is great for rugby," Moore said. "Taking games to the bush is critical for our game. We have good history out there, they love rugby and it's really important to get out and play trial games in those areas.
"With the Brumbies in Wagga and Reds and Waratahs in Narrabri, it's a real positive for us. It creates a buzz in the bush, they're talking about rugby and it gives the community something to gather around."
While residing in Queensland, Moore continues to keep a close eye on the Brumbies and he's liked what he's seen in recent months.
Stephen Larkham's return has sparked an attacking revolution and the likes of Corey Toole and Tom Wright have the potential to benefit from an entertaining game plan.
The Brumbies won't, however, simply be focused on entertainment and winning remains their primary focus.
It was the way when Moore was in Canberra and he doesn't expect anything to change moving forward.
"Bernie will be a better coach this time around than last time," Moore said. "He'll have learned a lot from Europe in terms of different programs and styles of play.
"There's nobody that knows Brumbies rugby better than Bernie, the team is in good hands. He has really good assistant coaches around him, it's a good program with good leaders.
"It's a big year for the Brumbies. There's pressure to perform and they'll want to top the Australian group at the very least."
The Brumbies trip to Wagga comes as Rugby Australia confirmed the Wallabies Test schedule for the year.
The Rugby Championship will be condensed to just four rounds as a result of the World Cup, with Jones to make his return to the coaching box in Pretoria on July 8.
A Sydney clash with Argentina will follow before the Wallabies play the All Blacks at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Australia's campaign will conclude with a second Bledisloe Cup contest in Dunedin.
Moore featured in the last Test at the MCG, a 20-15 victory over New Zealand in 2007 in front of 79,322 fans.
It was an atmosphere like no other in world rugby and the former hooker said Australia is primed to repeat that success later this year.
"When it's full, it's a great place to play and the atmosphere is awesome," Moore said. "It's not a rectangle so it's a bit different to the big places around the world but it's still a great venue.
"It's an iconic ground with a lot of history, one of the best stadiums in Australia. It's always good for rugby to be showcased in a non-traditional region. Most people associate the G with cricket and AFL so it's great for rugby to host a Test at the G."
