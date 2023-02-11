The Canberra Times
Corey Horsburgh ruled out of Canberra Raiders' trial with shoulder soreness

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated February 11 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 2:30pm
Corey Horsburgh will miss the Raiders' first trial with a sore shoulder. Picture by Keegan Carroll

After having a clean-up on his shoulder during the off-season, Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart is taking no risks with Corey Horsburgh as the NRL season draws near.

