A man is accused of stomping on the heads of two other people while they were unconscious, after a racial slur is alleged to have triggered a fight in Garema Place.
William Juan David Rendall, 29, faced the ACT Magistrates Court via audio-visual link from custody on Monday.
The Belconnen man faces three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of affray. He has not yet entered pleas.
His co-defendant is yet to appear in court.
Police documents tendered to the court state Rendall and the co-defendant had been drinking at Hopscotch bar on January 25.
After leaving the bar, the pair walked to Garema Place.
Police allege a verbal argument broke out about 1.30am between Randall, the co-defendant and two other men.
Rendall later told police the fight broke out after he was racially abused.
Rendall and the co-defendant are accused of fighting with the men. This included punching, kicking and stomping on them.
Both alleged victims lost consciousness and were "not reacting to any strikes, kicks or punches thrown", police documents state.
The 29-year-old then allegedly stomped on the head, face and torso of one of the men multiple times in quick succession.
"The pair appeared to speak with each other, standing over the unconscious bodies of [the alleged victims] for about eight seconds," police documents state.
Randall is then accused of dragging the other man along the ground before striking the man in the face with his heel.
He allegedly stomped on the man's face and torso again before leaving the scene.
It is said police arrived about 1.40am to find the alleged victims in the recovery position with a crowd gathered around them.
Police claim one of the alleged victims suffered a large bruise to the left side of his scalp, a concussion and brief loss of consciousness with ongoing vision issues.
The other man suffered a serious concussion, requiring supervision from his parents and ongoing medical care. He also has problems with memory and balance, court documents state.
Police documents state, during a search warrant on February 10, Rendall participated in a recorded interview with police where he said he entered into the fight after being racially abused, was acting in self-defence and identified himself when shown CCTV footage.
Defence lawyer Madison Fieldus successfully applied for bail for her client on Monday.
The prosecution opposed the application, claiming Rendall was likely to endanger the community and commit offences if released.
Prosecutor Timara Callaghan told the court while there may have been a trigger, the "sheer violence" of the attack "had no de-escalation or pause".
While Ms Fieldus admitted the allegations were "certainly serious", she said the co-defendant was the instigator, not Rendall.
Magistrate James Lawton granted Rendall bail to live with the co-defendant in Belconnen.
He said he was "somewhat amused" police had arrested Rendall but chosen to summons his co-defendant.
Rendall is set to reappear in court on March 6.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
